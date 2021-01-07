‘Education is the backbone of democracy’: Edmonds Schools Superintendent comments on violence at U.S Capitol

In a letter to families Thursday, Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas addressed Wednesday’s day of unrest at the U.S. Capitol, stressing the role of education in a strong democracy:
Dear Edmonds School District families,
We have encountered so many unprecedented challenges over the past year, and now we add yet another. With that said, I want to share my thoughts on the violent actions that took place in the U.S. Capitol yesterday.
It is an extremely concerning time when our own government and democratic process is halted and our elected representatives are evacuated for their safety.
We are aware of different political beliefs throughout the communities we serve in our school district and I anticipate those beliefs may be more apparent in the coming days. Leading up to Inauguration Day and beyond, I hope we can focus on the values of inclusion and the work we can control, which includes peaceful exchanges of ideas and opinions.
The actions seen yesterday have affected each of us in different ways and for different reasons. I especially think of our communities of color during this time, as we see the stark difference between the handling of the deadly actions in the U.S. Capitol and the response toward Black Lives Matter movement protesters last year.
I want us to all remember that education is the backbone of democracy. The Edmonds School District is committed to that statement and we will lead with strength and resolve with all students at the forefront of what we do as an educational system.
Sincerely,
Dr. Gustavo Balderas
Superintendent
All worthy points, Dr. Balderas. Yes, “education is the backbone of democracy,” but let’s dig a little deeper. Democracy is not a self-actuating form of government. People need to be taught how government works and what their role in the process is, or can be. We used to call it civics education.
I came up during the height of the Cold War and civics education was a very big deal. And it was more than just book learning. Our civics classes toured the county courthouse and sat in on jury trials. Various public officials would come and speak and tell us about what they did and why it was important. We spent a day in Olympia meeting our legislators and learning “how a bill becomes a law.” Yes, it was pretty basic in a way, but it at least opened our eyes and made “democracy” more than just a label or a slogan.
But after the Cold War, civics education withered away. Instead of being full semesters, it’s now just a few days buried somewhere in a social studies curriculum. I believe society would be better off and voters more informed if everyone had at least a basic grounding in civics. We might have fewer people falling for fake conspiracy theories, and fewer voting for charlatans on election day.