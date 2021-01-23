Eight Edmonds School District teachers receive National Board Certification

The Edmonds School District announced that eight teachers recently received their National Board Certification.

This brings the total number of National Board Certified teachers in the district to 224.

The teachers are:

Kylen Boddie, Meadowdale Elementary

Megan Drobnicki-Girdhar, VOICE Transition

Theresa Forssen, Lynndale Elementary

Sarah Fox, VOICE Transition

Ben Hammond, VOICE Transition

Lois Park, College Place Elementary

Emily Turner, VOICE Transition

Meaghan Veysey, Scriber Lake High

National Board Certification involves an extensive series of performance-based assessments that include teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos and analysis of classroom teaching and student learning. Teachers also complete a series of written exercises that probe the depth of their subject-matter knowledge, as well as their understanding of how to teach those subjects to their students. The entire process can take up to 400 hours.

“To me, becoming an NBCT means that I have met a very high standard by showing evidence of high efficacy in my craft, and that I intend to continue to do so to best serve students in our community,” said Hammond, a VOICE Program teacher who also has taught in the ProjectSearch program, in which students serve as interns at Swedish Medical Center’s Edmonds campus.

“This is really quite remarkable,” Scriber Lake High Principal Andrea Hillman said. “Our VOICE and ProjectSearch staff work so hard, and this recognition is so well deserved. It really adds a mark of prestige to what our staff offers to these adult students transitioning into supported employment and their overall ability to maximize their potential and lead fulfilling lives, in spite of their disabilities.”

Scriber Lake High also earned the distinction of being among five schools nationwide with the most growth in national board certifications, Hillman added.