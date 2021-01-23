Emergency cold weather shelter open Friday, Jan. 22

With temperatures expected to drop this weekend, the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open Friday, Jan. 22. Depending on the forecast, the shelter may also be open next week as well.

The shelter opens at 7:15 p.m. at Maple Park Church (60th Avenue West and 176th Street Southwest, Lynnwood). ot driving, please use the van transportation; do not walk to the shelter. Shelter-goers are allowed to drive their own vehicles to the site, the shelter’s no-walk-ups rule is still in effect.

Those needing transportation should meet at one of the listed locations precisely at the pick-up time:

Bethesda Lutheran Church, 23406 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, at 6:45 p.m.

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, at 7 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church 6215 196th St. SW at 7:05 p.m.

Value Village SIGN on the westside of Highway 99 at 172nd Street Southwest in Lynnwood, at 7:20 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has implemented multiple new safety measures at the advice of public health officials. Extra ventilation has been added and the shelter’s capacity has been limited to serving 16 people at a time.

“We’ve done a lot for this whole season,” said shelter volunteer board chair Lisa Utter.

Health screenings will be conducted at pick-up sites prior to being transported to the shelter. Screenings will also be done at the door. Additionally, the shelter’s capacity has been limited to no more than 16 people at a time.

Upon arrival, attendees will be assigned a space for the evening that will include a chair, sleeping mat, blankets and trey stand for eating. Once in settled, movement within the shelter will be limited to allow folks to maintain social distancing standards. Meals will be brought to by volunteers to attendees in their space. Two bathrooms will be available, which Utter said are cleaned between each use.

Should someone test positive for COVID-19, Utter said the shelter has a designated area to quarantine individuals until they can be transported to the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe to receive treatment.

Non-prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol are strictly prohibited. Personal belongings and outer garments will be checked upon entry.

Sponsored by South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter. More information at www.WeAllBelong.org.