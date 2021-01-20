Emergency food drive for Washington Kids in Transition Jan. 23

Washington Kids in Transition will be hosting a drive-by emergency food drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at its distribution center, 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B in Lynnwood.

You don’t need to get out of your car — just place donations in your trunk, pull up and volunteers will retrieve them.

“Our emergency food closet has been hit hard since the beginning of the year,” Executive Director Kim Gorney said. “If you are in the area, we could sure use your help!”

For those who prefer, a donation barrel will also be in front of the Kids in Transition office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The list below includes most-needed items but any pantry staple would be appreciated.

Canned meat

Dry beans and rice

Pasta sauce, pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Jelly

Pancake mix

Syrup

Bread

Tortillas

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Cooking oil, sugar, butter

Cheese

Cereal

Shelf stable milk

Juice boxes

Granola bars

Cheese and crackers

Fruit snacks

Frozen meat, fruit and vegetables.

Dish soap, laundry soap, bath soap

“We always connect families with the local food bank,” Gorney said. “This emergency food is for families that contact their family advocates because there is nothing for their family to eat in the meantime.”