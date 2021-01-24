EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Tree Paranoia, New Moon

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

TREE PARANOIA

He cut down those looming trees

bound to doom him with their danger.

Larger than his mansion, he imagines

they could flatten him in any wind.

When wind advisories raged

he booked a room in a hotel.

When rain abused the creek

with rapids, he flew to L.A.

He begged his neighbors to replace

their firs with pink azaleas.

He stormed city commissioners

with seven years of pleas for permits.

Finally, he wrangled dispensation

to weed the strongest lumber from the grove.

Now renters scrutinize his barren home

from newly exposed balconies next door.

Future storms can’t crush him but

the water roots don’t sip won’t climb up

trunks and phantom limbs to peacefully transpire.

Instead, flooding shudders through the yard.

Loose in the mud, the younger evergreens,

skinny and abandoned, weave about

to catapult and topple through

the shaken roof of his garage.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

NEW MOON

just a moody hint of what glows elsewhere,

the new moon hides its fullness in its pocket

and we are forced to guess the full strength of its watch.

a pearl lodged deep in its setting

glimmers alone, concealed in a deep drawer

that opens nightly bit by bit.

an empty cup held whole but unfulfilled

soars black against the matching shadows

flung across a void to dawn, a puff

of simultaneous young/ancient dust

forming its brief white smile due soon

to arch from on high into heart.

4 quarters of the moon begun anew:

ventricular and atrial pumping tides

thumping full the wax and waning pulse.

with its round dime

slipped to the side, the moon

slots into its silver quarter

or new and gone

invisibly stirring the life of seeds

traipsing like a vagabond

she has started something –

always somewhere else:

now vanished behind the cloud’s ear

then erupting white as a dove sailing,

coins hidden in her sleeve

trailed across the water

the moon pulls her tricks on us

following and peering down with floods of light

that sometimes only entertain the caps of clouds

silently infringing on our private nights

with daily different tides and then

the surprise visitation by day

the whole coming and going ready to play

out again – but here we stay,

stuck in the new moon phase

stored away, smothered in the cotton

sheets, the sleep of hibernation,

the whole world closed until the day

of vaccination when

the sharp shot shoots us

back to life like magic.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Kristina Stapleton is weathering the pandemic in Edmonds with her husband Billy. She shares her secret life through her poetry, most recently with the EPIC poetry group and Western Friend magazine. She is retired from her work with autistic and special needs children and now edits the newsletter for Salmon Bay Friends Meeting.