Federal Paycheck Protection Program re-opens this week for new, some existing borrowers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said Monday that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will re-open the week of Jan. 11 for new borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers.

To promote access to capital, initially only community financial institutions will be able to make First Draw PPP Loans on Monday, Jan. 11, and Second Draw PPP Loans on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the SBA said. The PPP will open to all participating lenders shortly thereafter.

This round of the PPP continues to prioritize millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, 2021, and by allowing certain existing PPP borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

Key updates include:

PPP borrowers can set their PPP loan’s covered period to be any length between 8 and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs

PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs, and worker protection expenditures

The program’s eligibility is expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives and direct marketing organizations, among other types of organizations

The PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees

Certain existing PPP borrowers can request to modify their First Draw PPP Loan amount

Certain existing PPP borrowers are now eligible to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

A borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses

Has no more than 300 employees

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

The new guidance released regarding the program includes the following:

For more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares.