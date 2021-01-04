Firdale Market fire intentionally set; Edmonds PD seek identified suspect

Edmonds police say they have identified a suspect in a fire that destroyed the Firdale Market in Edmonds’ Firdale Village two days before Christmas.

Fire investigators determined the blaze, which was reported at 4:42 a.m. Dec. 23, was intentionally set, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. There were no injuries in the blaze, which was brought under control after 30 minutes.

The case was turned over to the Edmonds Police Department, and the department’s detectives and street crime unit are “actively looking” for an identified suspect, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. Information about the suspect has also been shared with other law enforcement agencies, he said.

This is the second fire at Firdale Village this year. On March 13, fire crews put out a blaze at Tia Trini’s Pantry (formerly the Colonial Pantry) — located next door to the Firdale Market. Firdale Village is home to a variety of small retailers, restaurants and many pet-friendly businesses, plus the Phoenix Theater.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the convenience store, which was heavily damaged in the fire. You can learn more about that and support the effort here.