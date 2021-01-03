First meeting of new year for Edmonds City Council Jan. 5

After a two-week break, the Edmonds City Council will meet Tuesday night, Jan. 5. Among the items on the agenda:

– Interviews followed by confirmation, via the consent agenda, of three Edmonds Diversity Commission appointees — Alberto Orejel Malfavon, Alison Pence and Ardeth Weed.

– Confirmation of Ross Dimmick to alternate position on Edmonds Tree Board.

– Resolution of appreciation for service to outgoing Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas

– Appointment of Council board and committee representatives for 2021, plus appointments to the Snohomish Health District and Community Transit boards.

– Discussion of a temporary policy extending emergency sick leave for city employees who must quarantine when they or a family member is exposed to COVID-19 and to isolate when they or a family member is diagnosed with the virus.

– A proposal to waive rent payments for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce from January-June 2021

Meetings are held virtually at 7 p.m. using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. To provide comments by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, the meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast cable channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.