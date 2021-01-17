From the Edmonds Mayor: Dr. King’s legacy starts at home

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson provided this statement in preparation for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Jan. 18:

This year, more than ever since the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement, as we approach Martin Luther King Day 2021, it’s important for us to reflect on our actions as individuals, families, a community, and a nation with regard to the basic human rights of all our fellow members of society.

This past year has been particularly difficult. Not only have we all been worn down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have also been rocked as a nation by senseless violence against Black people that has continued unabated across the country. Many have risen up and protested, marched and pushed back, yet systemic and institutional prejudice and racism are deeply embedded. It will take unwavering and sustained, collective effort to overcome and reverse.

Dr King’s legacy suggests that this collective effort starts at home – among each and every one of us, our families, friends and colleagues. Lasting, effective systemic change must rise from a grass-roots foundation that requires each of us to be informed, act and urge others to act to combat racism.

For Martin Luther King Day 2021 there are many ways we can both honor the legacy of Dr. King and become more informed in order to act, despite not being able to gather in person as in past years.

At noon on Monday, Jan. 18, the locally-based Lift Every Voice Legacy, in partnership with the Communities of Color Coalition, will present a free virtual event: “Becoming Brave – a Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr,” intended to inspire a beloved community in song, spoken word and dance. The event will be available to the public at www.beloved4all.org, and for those who register at this website a preview will be available on Sunday Jan 17. Donations will be accepted. The event will also be available at www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.

I would also encourage you to watch one or more of the many great documentaries and movies about the life and legacy of Dr. King, such as:

Martin Luther King Jr for Kids (short documentary at: https://youtu.be/SZ5BgcFWTbo)

In Remembrance of Martin (trailer: https://youtu.be/inbVOgQom9M)

King in the Wilderness (trailer: https://youtu.be/aVGRg89DbyM)

Free at Last – Martin Luther King Jr (trailer: https://youtu.be/UhkVmeIkrRk)

Dr Martin Luther King: A Historical Perspective (trailer: https://youtu.be/LSGZwc7BssU)

King: Man of Peace in a Time of War (trailer: https://youtu.be/7Gp0JcsERSU?list=PLeNv8lXW6dUQpfeuoW2oQgHt7kbGktXIJ)

King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis (trailer: https://youtu.be/vIDGX-TIZ9I)

Lastly, now more than ever, the legacy of Dr King must be remembered and acted upon, not just this one day, but it must serve as a source of continued work throughout the year.

In our city I am pursuing systemic change within city government to eliminate institutional bias and discrimination, aided by a series of upcoming recommendations from my Equity and Justice Task Force. The city’s Diversity Commission is also doing important work to help address issues of equity and inclusion throughout our community.

In closing, I wish you all a safe and memorable Martin Luther King holiday and encourage us all to continue to engage in collective efforts to fulfill Dr King’s legacy every day.