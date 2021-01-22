From theatre to thimblerries: Former Driftwood Players mainstay makes her move to organic farming

Thimbleberries. You may never have heard of this rouge fruit and there’s a reason for that. The berries are named for their finger-sized shape, and supermarkets rarely carry them because “they’re too delicate, you have to eat them right away or they’ll smush,” says Carissa Smit, owner of Thimbleberry Farm and former board president and performer with Edmonds’ Driftwood Players.

Thimbleberries are just one of many deliciously unique gems that local farmers like Smit want their community to know about. Of the standard supermarket produce, Smit asked, “Why do we only have this one thing?” That question started a journey that took root on a farm in Snohomish.

Smit seems an unlikely person to be found in an organic farm. She has spent most of her life as an actor. As a child, Smit was a dancer who moved on to singing and acting in local productions. A military brat, she was shuttled around the country and kept performing in every stop along the way. Adulthood found Smit in Los Angeles, where she began her acting career. She quickly discovered that thriving in film and commercial roles was difficult, “You need to be at the top of your game with all the auditions, music and dancing.” Rejecting ongoing rigorous auditions and hours-long drives to casting calls, Smit began cultivating different ideas about what performing should be.

“I want it to stay fun,” she said. “The moment you just get desperate—if I’m going to do performing it’s going to be for the fun of it, and the love of it.” As a matter of fact, Smit discovered that she didn’t care for film at all. “You have to do the same take over and over and over again; it’s very technical.” Pivoting, Smit traded in her screen acting career for the stage, which seemed to satisfy the sense of community shewas missing in film and television. Her transition, she said, became a new way to meet people “…from all walks of life. You have more freedom with small choices, I like that freedom, I love the camaraderie. In film people are only there for a day, you don’t get to know anybody that well.”

Smit danced her way through parts in the Golden State until 2002, when her husband accepted a job offer in Washington state. Upon arrival, Smit immediately sensed something different in the air. Washington was more like home than the “sprawling industrial complex” Los Angeles was. “I was overwhelmed by the number of trees. I was meant to be here.” She quickly ingratiated herself in the Seattle-area theatre scene, racking up a slew of credits at places like Seattle Musical Theater, Adagio Players and Theater Schmeater, but spent most of her time at Edmonds’ Driftwood Players.

Smit dedicated herself to Driftwood for years, assuming nearly every theatre position there was. She performed onstage, took tickets at the box office and even volunteered upwards of 50 hours a week as board president. Smit’s credits piled up until one day — after 25 years in the theatre — something else called her name. “I felt driven in a different direction — nurturing — as I got older and had been in hundreds of shows…the passion part of it was not there,” she said.

The moment that sealed the deal for a career change? Smit’s run in Chicago at Second Story Repertory, playing the coveted role of flapper-turned-murderess Velma Kelly. Embodying the villainess of Chicago required the ability to perform strenuous cabaret numbers while simultaneously belting out jazzy notes—not to mention portraying a headliner the audience loves to hate. For Smit, it was the “pinnacle” of her career. With an accomplishment under her belt that any actress would envy, she was ready to switch paths.

Soon after, Smit heard about an esoteric subject called permaculture, and after signing up for a course, she was besotted. “Permaculture is a design system, a way of designing human habitats in a way that works with the natural world instead of against it,” she explained. “Other animals exist in nature without destroying it, there isn’t waste in a natural system. I thought that was really interesting. The more that I looked at the natural world with this lens I was really excited about trying it where I could contribute to that.”

In the spring of 2019, Smit did just that. She moved her family into a century-old renovated Snohomish farmhouse that was perfect for her vision, “I knew it was it, everyone has done such a nice job of the layout of the land, it was beautiful,”she said. Smit got to work harvesting, planting and nurturing, and through trial-and-error, the land gave back sweet peas, zinnias and sunflowers. Smit was now a farmer, but amidst the earthiness in the physical labor of love, another part of farming — the business side — could not be ignored.

The business aspect of Thimbleberry Farm was a learning experience but luckily enough, Smit’s time at Driftwood provided a wealth of transferable skills. “I’m grateful for the time I had at Driftwood in a managing capacity,” she said. “QuickBooks, licensing and taxes, I was really grateful I learned on the job that way.” Once Thimbleberry Farm was up and running, Smit made contacts with several local restaurants and caterers. With much interest from companies excited to provide farm-to-table fare, partnerships were promising for 2020. Then, COVID hit, and right when things were coming to fruition, those same restaurants were forced to scale back.

No stranger to improvising, Smit turned to her original email list, which was composed entirely of members of the community. Those members gladly boosted Thimbleberry Farm’s visibility via old-fashioned word of mouth. Next, Smit reinvented her sales strategy to cater to social distancing guidelines and began personally delivering every online order. “Every Friday I email with what’s available on the farm, they order on the weekend and Tuesdays I deliver,” she said. “People seem to really appreciate the convenience, I picked it that morning, it’s in my car an hour or two later and on their doorstep. My clients say, ‘Oh my gosh it lasts forever.’ It doesn’t have to stand up to all of the transport, it goes from the garden, to the cooler, to your hand.” Some of her offerings last year included heirloom green beans, lemon verbena and summer squash. Surprisingly, Smit found that her biggest springtime request was flowers. As the community quarantined at home with little change of scenery, Smit’s tulips and peonies added a welcome touch to drab days. “People are desperate for some color and something that brings us some joy,” she said.

If Smit’s foray into food delivery at a time when many were afraid to stand in grocery store lines was not timely enough, her passion for food justice certainly is. As a former volunteer for Hopelink, Smit has seen the effects of food insecurity. “Food justice is a big thing for me, that bottleneck has always really bothered me,” she said. COVID has exposed inequity in the most vulnerable populations. and hunger is a big one. Smit wants to change that.”I want to do this on a bigger scale,” she said.

The mission of food justice goes hand-in-hand with the main principle of permaculture: zero waste. However, Thimbleberry Farm is still just a micro farm, so for now, the focus is on growing, “This is my first year being open commercially to the public,” she said. “Self-promotion, marketing in general, that’s been hard, I am a one-person operation. There’s been a lot of infrastructure I’ve had to put in.”

Farming and acting seem to be on opposite ends of the passion spectrum, Smit said, a sentiment that no one is shy about expressing. But whether the passion is local food or local art, it’s still a community, and it’s nothing new for her. Smit’s choice still befuddles some people, but her journey continues on the little green farm with the little white fence. Speaking about those from her past life, Smit says, “I very rarely tell them what I’m doing now. I don’t want to defend my choices, and that’s OK.”

Smit is taking delivery sign-ups for her spring harvest at thimbleberryfarmonline.com. Her produce can be seen on Instagram @thimbleberryfarm and at www.facebook.com/thimbleberryfarm.

— By Nichole Griffin