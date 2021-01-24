Girls on the Run of Snohomish County seeking volunteer coaches

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for dedicated individuals to co-coach teams during their spring season, April 19-June 12. Volunteer coaches will follow a structured curriculum to engage small teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons in person or online. Teams meet twice per week during the eight-week season and the program culminates with participants completing a 5K run.

“As our community is still dealing with the pandemic, we are adjusting our program delivery options and looking for volunteers to provide critical mentorship for girls in our community,” explained Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “We normally have a high percentage of teachers volunteering to coach for our school-based teams, but with their current workload and our practice locations moving to community sites, we are hoping to see more community members, college students, and local business members step into this important role for girls across our county.”

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grades to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The eight-week program incorporates physical activity to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community – activities and skills that are necessary and valuable in both national and personal recovery efforts.

Coaches do not need to be athletes but must be a minimum of eighteen years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a virtual training session.

For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.