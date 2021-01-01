Hearty souls take their own pandemic Polar Plunge to welcome 2021

It takes more than a pandemic to keep Edmonds’ troupe of intrepid Polar Plungers out of the water on New Year’s Day. Although the official event was canceled, small groups began arriving at Brackett’s Landing shortly after the sun came up, and by mid-morning scores had taken the plunge into the 42-degree waters of Puget Sound.

“We really couldn’t hold a formal event this year with the pandemic,” said Polar Plunge founder and Daphnes Bar owner Brian Taylor, who along with his children Kate and Jack showed up to participate. “But I’ve been doing this since 2008 and I really couldn’t let the day pass and break the string!”

Taylor added that he’s looking forward to next year and a more traditional New Year’s Day Plunge event.

— Photos by Larry Vogel