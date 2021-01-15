Jim Lawless says he won’t be applying again for permanent police chief job

Acting Edmonds Police Chief Jim Lawless said he won’t be applying again for the job of permanent chief, stating that it’s time for the community “to begin to heal.”

“The time has come for us all to look towards what is next for the Edmonds Police Department and move forward,” Lawless said in a statement to the community Thursday. “The mayor will be conducting a national search for the next Chief of Police for the Edmonds Police Department. It is my belief that the smoothest transition possible is what is needed for the department and the community to begin to heal.”

A longtime assistant police chief, Lawless has been serving as acting chief for the past year, following the retirement of veteran Chief Al Compaan Jan. 1, 2020. During that 12-month time span, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson started one national search, then — after that search was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic — stated that he intended to hire Lawless without a search. But the Edmonds City Council rejected that idea, so Nelson conducted a second search that produced two finalists: Lawless and Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief Sherman Pruitt. Nelson offered Pruitt the job, but that job offer was rescinded after application discrepancies came to light, and the mayor in December said he would conduct yet another search.

While the latest search goes on, it’s unclear what will happen to the acting chief assignment, which expires on Jan. 22.

Here’s the full statement issued by Acting Chief Lawless: