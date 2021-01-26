Kenneth Foy: Decorated Vietnam War veteran was active in Holy Rosary Parish

Kenneth Foy

Kenneth “Ken” Edward Foy, 74, passed away peacefully in his Edmonds home on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Ken was born on October 13, 1946 in Yakima, WA to Edward and Dolores Foy, the third of three sons. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1964 and from Gonzaga University in 1968. He joined the Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. It was in Vietnam where he met his devoted wife and lifelong companion. They moved to Edmonds in 1974, where they made their home for 47 years, raised their two sons, and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, family, and friends.

Ken worked for Pacific Northwest Bell/US West for 25+ years and then, in semi-retirement, worked various jobs to keep busy. Ken was an active member of Holy Rosary Parish and School in Edmonds, where both of his sons attended school, and where many of his grandchildren currently attend. Ken generously volunteered his time to the parish and school in many ways by serving on the school board, teaching Catholic Education Classes, and volunteering in his grandchildren’s classrooms among other things. A devoted and proud father and grandfather, Ken rarely missed a game or school event in which his sons and grandchildren participated.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Ly, brother Fred Foy of Maple Valley, son Eric (wife Jessica), son Kevin (wife Angie), six grandchildren (Samantha, Jaxon, Harper, Anna, Owen, and Ella), and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dolores Foy, his brother Jerry Foy, and his two sisters-in-law Joy Foy and Susan Foy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds, WA, O’Dea High School in Seattle, WA, or Catholic War Veterans and Auxiliary.

Share memories: www.beckstributecenter.com.