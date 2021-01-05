Letter to editor: Responding to discussion about Edmonds Planning Board appointment

Editor

In response to Ken Reidy:

Your approach to determine the terms of the eight (8) positions on the Edmonds Citizen Planning Board is correct — according to my research. Clearly ECC Section 10.40.020{B} lays out the term expiration date for each position. Advancing these dates by a four-year term provides clear direction. Following this approach yields the following:

Position # Current Member Expiry per code Sequential expiry on December 31st, 20## Position expiration for 12-31-2020 1 Rosen 1982 2022 2 Robles 1982 2022 3 Cheung 1983 2023 4 Monroe 1983 2023 5 Rubenkonig 1984 2020 Rubenkonig 6 Crank 1984 2020 Crank 7 Cloutier 1985 2021 Alternate Pence 1985 2021

As for myself, I was aware of my term (position #5) expiring on Dec. 31, 2020. When I was approached by the Planning Department, I responded I would be interested in another term. I believe others receiving said inquiry included Rosen, Crank, and Pence. I immediately questioned the Alternate being placed on a list of those positions expiring 12-31-2020. In retrospect, it is clear there were only two terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2020. It is dismaying that these facts elude those in authority at the City.

Clearly the Code (conditions put into place by City Council when the regulations were adopted) reveals an orderly progression of term expirations to promote stability of planning board operations.

It is incumbent upon the City Council to determine if ECC Section 10.40.020{B} is being properly administered.

Sincerely,

Carreen Nordling Rubenkonig