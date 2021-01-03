Letter to the editor: City council has authority to waive additional rounds of interviews for chief of police

Editor:

Edmonds City Council approved Ordinance No. 3959 on Jan. 21, 2014 allowing City Council to waive additional rounds of interviews. Following are two excerpts from the Jan. 21, 2014 City Council meeting minutes:

-Mr. Taraday explained the language above would give the Council additional flexibility by allowing the Council to confirm the appointment of someone that was recently interviewed and allow the position to be filled much more quickly.

-Reporting Human Resources Director Carrie Hite commented it is a common Human Resources practice to return to a previous recruitment cycle if it occurred within a year.

Code, precedent and the process were established at that time for Council to waive additional rounds of interviews for an Appointive Officer position.

City Council meeting minutes of Feb. 18, 2014, pg. 10, include the following:

COUNCIL PRESIDENT BUCKSHNIS MOVED, SECONDED BY COUNCILMEMBER PETERSON, THAT THE CITY COUNCIL WAIVE ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF INTERVIEWS FOR THE FINANCE DIRECTOR POSITION AND AUTHORIZE THE MAYOR TO BRING FORWARD CANDIDATE #2 FROM THE PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT CYCLE FOR CONFIRMATION. MOTION CARRIED UNANIMOUSLY.

This established Step 1 in the process, City Council voting to waive additional rounds of interviews per ECC 2.10.010.D.

Step 2 in the process is Mayoral Appointment.

Step 3 in the process is City Council Confirmation of the Mayor’s Appointment.

History established the above process. In 2014, Steps 2 and 3 took place on Feb. 25, 2014, one week following Step 1. Adoption of Code allowed the process to occur.

Edmonds City Council provided evidence on Dec. 8, 2020 that they can amend the City Council Agenda at the last second and take related action the very same evening.

I urge citizens who want Council to waive additional rounds of interviews for Edmonds Chief of Police to email Council@edmondswa.gov. Ask Council to amend the Jan. 5, 2021 City Council Agenda and add consideration of waiving additional rounds of interviews for Chief of Police.

This would be step 1 in the process, the first step needed if Mike Nelson is to appoint Jim Lawless Chief of Police.

Ken Reidy

Edmonds