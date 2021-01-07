Letter to the editor: Council should waive monthly rent for Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Dear Editor,



I followed the Edmonds City Council meeting via Twitter and I want to first thank My Edmonds News/Teresa for your tireless reporting of these extraordinarily long and difficult meetings. It’s a huge service you provide to our citizens and because of it, I’m actually informed of the city council business (sometimes more than I want).



In this week’s meeting, there was (again) a discussion about whether to waive a monthly rent for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. For some reason, the discussion and decision was postponed. If ever there was a no-brainer decision for the council, this would be it. The city receives far more economic benefit from the Chamber than the $713/month rent it is debating. The Chamber is exceptionally active in our community and is responsible for many of the major events many citizens have come to take for granted (and assume the city itself provides), including the awesome 4th of July Parade (and 5k), Downtown Halloween, Car Show and Tree Lighting ceremony — to name but a few.



These activities generate thousands of dollars of revenue for Edmonds businesses and also are key contributors to the specialness most of us have for Edmonds. The Chamber has obviously been hit hard by the pandemic (along with many businesses) and yet it continued to contribute to our local economy — by volunteering to dip into its Foundation reserve funds and issue dozens of $1,000 grants to local businesses who needed assistance.



There are many more larger pressing issues the council should address.



David Kaufer

Edmonds resident and business owner