Letter to the editor: Ideas for observing the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Editor:

January 18, 2021 will mark the 35th anniversary of the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Since 1986, this day not only recognizes Dr. King’s contributions to promoting racial equality and civil rights, but also as a Day of Service. This day helps to raise awareness, mobilize volunteers and provide all of us with an opportunity to engage and build new connections, reconnect with existing relationships, support nonprofits and strengthen communities. In more recent years, we have seen the positive influences of this day resonate in the workplace and in government entities.

The Civil Rights movement largely focused on racial inequality, but over time we have seen other marginalized communities (race, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic, disabilities) take hold and work together to promote equality and equity for all.

To ignore that inequality and inequity exist in all communities is a disservice. To deny that those with privilege benefit from said inequality and inequity widens the opportunity gaps.

While much has changed and progressed during this time, it is evident there is still a long way to go. A busy, distracted society can contribute to overlooking what has been in front of us. It has taken a global pandemic to make us all stop, take a breath and look at our immediate surroundings to really see what is happening around us. It has been eye opening. It has been uncomfortable. It has been fertile ground for new opportunities and creativity.

Being on relative lockdown, this MLK, Jr. Day will look and feel a bit different. I invite you to observe the day in one of the following ways:

Finally, create and continue conversations well past this day and into the future.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds