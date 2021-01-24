Letter to the editor: Learn more about climate change at virtual global conference Jan. 25-26

Editor:

Because COVID-19 has forced many events online, we all have an opportunity to participate in an event or to explore the event website which is packed full of information. If we can better understand the global crisis caused by climate change, we can better understand the calls for action to curb our greenhouse gas emissions.

This week, Jan. 25-26, the Netherlands is hosting the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS 2021), an online global conference to accelerate, innovate and scale up the world’s efforts in adapting our societies and economies to the inevitable effects of climate change over the coming decade. CAS 2021 will jumpstart a year of climate-related events and will also link up with the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda Week, Jan. 25-29.

CAS 2021 organizers write: “The climate emergency is escalating, and communities all over the world will have to deal with the various inevitable effects. Even while rightly taking measures to mitigate climate change and reduce its causes, we must prepare and adapt to new and extreme conditions. Higher temperatures, more precipitation and rising sea levels, among others, are already taking their toll. Government, business, and other leaders must radically rethink how to protect people, the planet, and our prosperity.”

From Reuters reporting about CAS 2021: But even if governments and businesses ramp up renewable energy and energy efficiency fast enough to do that, “we still have a massive investment need in adaptation” … as already unavoidable climate change impacts unfold. Improving adaptation “is not defeat – it’s simply defence.”

Learn more at Climate Adaptation Summit 2021

Han Zheng, John Kerry to address CAS 2021

T.C. Richmond

Edmonds