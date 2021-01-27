Letter to the editor: Make public any threats to councilmembers

Editor,

Alicia Crank’s “Letter to the Editor,” My Edmonds News, Jan. 26, alleging that threats have been made against women on the Edmonds’ City Council, should not be left as the last word on the issue.

The allegations made are serious and should be investigated. If threats were emailed to women on Council, the author(s) should be identified and punished. That kind of behavior is not acceptable in a democracy. One commenter pointed out that those in office have to “…be brave to put yourself out there politically. Some level of this comes with the territory sadly.” Agreed. However, actual threats rise to a different level and need to be investigated. It is important that Council release the emails and report whether the emails have been forwarded to the police.

Ms. Crank should be careful about putting such serious allegations in writing without providing any kind of evidence or additional information. She stated, “I know that women on *OUR* city council have received threatening emails…” How does she know? Ms. Crank said in her letter that, “… it can be difficult to separate professional from personal, but we must”. Without more information, her comments are personal and not professional. Her words sound more like gossip than fact. She couched her letter in language about “civility,” but it is not civil, nor is it responsible to make such serious allegations in an offhand manner.

Given the seriousness of the charges, it is not acceptable for a third-party (Ms. Crank) to raise these issues. That is hearsay. If Edmonds City Councilmembers have been threatened, it is their professional responsibility to come forward with those threats for proper prosecution.

It is unfortunate that in the world we live in today, disagreeing with someone’s political or policy ideas, even where supported with reasoned argument, can lead to a charge of making “threats.” Unless we see the emails, we cannot judge whether they were disagreement with policy or rose to the level of actual threats.



Lynne Chelius

Edmonds