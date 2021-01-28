Letter to the editor: Signs, signs, everywhere are signs… 

Editor:

The First Amendment is the very backbone of our country. The struggle with the idea that one voice is superior to another is the battle before us. Your First Amendment right should hold no more or less weight than that of every person in our community.

I feel the need to point out some of the hypocrisy that is running rampant in our community. Recently, in one of our local Mom groups, and now in a subsequent letter to the editor, individuals are voicing their disdain that their “Drop the Mike” sign was stolen from their yard. Absolutely fair. It is never okay to steal somebody’s personal property. It does make one ponder the question if these same individuals were equally upset at the numerous BLM or Love Trumps Hate signs that have continuously disappeared from other people’s private property for the past four years? Where were their angry posts and letters to the editor then? Or is the disdain solely reserved for their own First Amendment rights? My perception is that it is only a problem now because it is happening to them.

“Choose Kindness” signs adorn some of your yards. While we should choose kindness, this message was presented with disregard to the existence of racism in Edmonds. It took on a connotation, during the largest social justice movement in our nation’s history, that our BIPOC community needed to silence themselves to not be perceived as unkind. Do you know what is unkind? Racism. It is alive and well within this town. I see it daily. Not only in the struggles of our community that live above Ninth but in the not-so-veiled white privilege and complacency that plagues our community internet threads.

Black and white placards have been appearing on various utility poles within our city. I won’t give voice to their content. However, the fact that whoever is behind these signs does so in the cloak of darkness is a good indication that these are not kind, nor legal – but I digress.

The “Choose Kindness” campaign and the utility pole placards are also culturally appropriated. When told that the “Choose Kindness” campaign had appropriated a message from one of our local Black owned businesses, the message received back was to “get over it.” The layout of the black and white placards is clearly stolen from the iconic “Straight Outta Compton” graphic. What I gather from this is that some in this city enjoy the culture that enriches our community but only if they have an opportunity to whitewash it with their own message.

When one holds a public office, they open themselves up to criticism and scrutiny. The “Drop the Mike” signs are misleading at best. There is no official recall of Mayor Nelson. Matter of fact, to get an official recall on the ballot, it takes an extreme amount of time, money, and effort, as those working toward the Sheriff Fortney recall know. Where was that same scrutiny from this group of people over the past four years of the Trump administration? Where was the criticism? Or are those solely reserved for individuals that don’t fit your agenda? Again, the hypocrisy. To put Mayor Nelson’s image on these signs, for his children and family to see, is just plain cruel.

In closing, I request that you ask yourself what do the signs in your yard say about you? The images are tied to others own perception of said image, not what you perceive it to mean. What is the brand you are projecting to others in your community? I know what the signs I have in my yard say about me and my family, what my brand is. That I am a safe place. That I choose change. That I choose fairness and equity for all that live and contribute to this town. Yours just tells me what house to avoid. I suppose I should say thank you because now, at least I know who you are.

Sincerely,

Danielle Sierra

Edmonds