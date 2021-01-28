Letter to the editor: The tree canopy in the Seaview area is at risk

Editor:

The pandemic has changed life quite dramatically for most of us. Unfortunately, the natural environment in and around the Seaview and Perinnville area is also about to change in a rather dramatic way.

Across the street from my home is a 4.95-acre mature forest. It is the home of the Seaview Woods. Across my back fence is a .4-acre vacant lot with 35 mature trees. Both properties are being developed, which means a substantially loss of mature trees on both properties. It is not only a personal thing for me but, it assuredly strikes a major blow to the City of Edmond’s overall tree canopy.

The Seaview Woods property has a very unique terrain and is environmentally sensitive to any disturbance. It consists of two deep intersecting ravines, a high plateau and several very steep slopes. Plus, it is an important wildlife corridor and stop-over site for migratory birds.

It is one of those properties that should remain protected as its natural feature does not lend to development without an extensive amount of grading to flatten the site for homes. More importantly, it is the last undeveloped portion of Perrinville Creek’s drainage basin and likely the last 5-acre wooded privately owned parcel in the city.

I have long contended that the city should have purchased this property as additional park land. The property could have been purchased several years ago before the new owners bought it from the Federal bankruptcy court for less than half its market value.

Both times that I appealed to the city council to purchase the land, my words fell on deaf ears. The last rebuff came with the opinion that the site posed too much of a liability risk for the city to assume. It’s unfortunate for local residents that the city has not followed the advice of their Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, which recommends new open space acquisitions to preserve environmentally sensitive land, particularly land that is adjacent to an existing park or open space. The Seaview Woods is exactly what those recommendations call for.

A preliminary 14-home subdivision application has been submitted to the city for the Seaview Woods property, which means most of the trees will eventually be clear-cut to accommodate the subdivision. Fortunately the city council put in place a four-month moratorium on subdivisions until they complete the updated tree code.

The city council is scheduled on Feb. 2, 2021, to hold a public hearing on the updated tree code. The new code is focused primarily on private property with a goal of improving “tree retention and protection” with new land developments, such as will take place in the woods.

The new tree code, will in the end, determine how many of the nearly 300 significant trees that form the canopy of the Seaview woods, will be spared from the logger’s chainsaws.

One aspect of the proposed tree code provides for the option of using flexibility measures to try and arrange the building sites in a way so more trees are preserved. Using such measures would require the developer and the city planner to reach a common agreement on a modified plan.

Other aspects of the proposed code allows for tree removal and replacement and/or tree removal with contributions to a “tree bank”. In my opinion these are more accommodating to the developer and not ones that will be restrictive enough to meet the city’s goal of “no net loss” of city’s overall tree canopy.

Any contributions to the tree bank or fund are made for tree planting and other tree programs within the city.

I dread the day I am awakened by the roar of chain saws and the crashing sound of falling trees. The first trees to fall will likely be on the lot behind my house where current site plans indicate only seven of the 35 trees will be spared.

I expect to endure a repeat of those sounds within the next two years as the clear-cutting process starts in the woods across the street from my home.

For those of you who are concerned about our environment, the loss of the city’s tree canopy, climate change, polluted stormwater runoff, and the Perinnville watershed, should take the time to send comments to the city council in time for their February meeting.

The new tree code needs to be sufficiently strengthened to retain and protect as many significant trees as possible on any subdivided property, not just Seaview Woods. The cut and replace option should be the last resort of an effective tree code.

The city has launched a new webpage, treecode.edmondswa.gov, aimed at helping the public learn about and provide comments on the tree code update.

Duane Farmen

Seaview resident