Letter to the editor: ‘There is nothing normal about what we have been enduring’

“…Between COVID-19, the insurrection at our nation’s capital and the “peaceful” transfer of power we witnessed on January 20, we have been swerving and careening wildly out of control—leaving many of us with emotional whiplash even if we avoided catastrophe for the moment. …

“There is nothing normal about what we have been enduring. For many people we work with at JFS—like survivors of the Holocaust or newly arrived refugees—seeing a violent mob overrun our Capitol brings back very real memories of some of the worst experiences of their lives. As a Jew, seeing someone wear a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the center of our democracy is an appalling reminder that antisemitism is on the rise—as is ignorance.

“And for any Black American, videos of people swaggering around the marble halls with Confederate flags and a gallows fouling the lawn is beyond mere blasphemy; it is a reminder of just how comfortable far too many of our citizens are with overt racism. Saying this was just a few bad actors is like saying it was only locker-room talk. It was not. Willful blindness is a poor excuse for silence and bland condemnation. It is the equivalent of thoughts and prayers when much more is needed—some serious soul-searching. Ownership and not more denial. And equally, a recognition that inaction, like actions, have consequences. As Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel said, ‘In a free society, some are guilty, but all are responsible. ’“

Susan Kostick

Edmonds