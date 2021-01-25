Letter to the editor: Threats to elected officials unacceptable

Dear Editor,

This morning, between Zoom meetings and schedule planning, I came upon a thread on Twitter that stopped me in my tracks and weighs heavy enough to write this letter. There is a lot of anger and disdain in our city, and in communities across the region. Frustrations with elected leadership on some level. Feelings that may be warranted. So much so, that civility ends up being a casualty and a lack of safety is feared.

While the thread in question pertains to women on the Seattle City Council, I know that women on *OUR* city council have received threatening emails as well. You can absolutely express your disdain about decisions made. However, it is not tolerable to issue threats against them or anyone. In a town as small as ours, one that is interconnected and intergenerational, it can be difficult to separate professional from personal, but we must.

2021 may be another year of feeling bouts of discontent with issues and decisions coming from our elected leadership, male or female. Phoning and emailing threats cannot be seen as an acceptable “cost of doing business” while trying to serve in any capacity.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds