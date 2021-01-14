Letter to the editor: Tree code should prioritize keeping as many trees as possible

Greetings to the Planning Board, City Council Members, and City Staff and Citizens of Edmonds:

I understand that our city officials are in the midst of updating the Tree Code, which is important before making any Planning Changes, and I commend them for taking time to do so. As I look at the information available, it does not appear that there are any cutting restrictions or enough incentives to retain trees (which would be preferable) for private property owners who have most of the trees in Edmonds.

It does not seem meaningful to write a Tree Code which leaves out 70% or more of the trees in the city which are on private property. The goal of the Tree Code is to retain and increase the number of trees in our city because their numbers continue to decrease. As you well know trees are one of the best carbon digesters available. In this time when we have significant carbon reduction goals, it makes sense to keep as many trees as we can.

Obviously, people are attached to their own property, but sometimes they do not realize the health and other consequences to the community, and ultimately to their own families, of cutting down trees on their property (unless they are diseased or dangerous). By first educating the public and especially property owners about the value of trees to the community, some property owners may decide to retain that tree. Next, offer incentives to retain the trees (such as reducing city utility bills or adding another tree to their property (I think this idea was originally included) or other incentives. Also, encourage tree donations by individuals in the community to locations where there is room in the city, of course in parks and open spaces, but also on private property in low-income neighborhoods where there might be few trees, or nearby county land where there is space. Assessing fines for unlawful tree removal would only be used in the most dire situations.

It is possible that the current Tree Code has significant additions or changes from the earlier version that I saw. I will be interested in reviewing the up-to-date code to see what alterations have been made.

Thank you for your work on this Ccode and for the other policies and codes you work on each year. I appreciate your time in looking at these issues seriously and your attention to public comments.

Sincerely,

Gayla Shoemake

Edmonds