Letter to the editor: Vaccine whack-a-mole?

Editor:

Ten months.

That’s how long our government (Federal, State and County) has known that a COVID-19 vaccine was in the works.

Among the known facts were:

Once one or more vaccines were FDA approved, production ramp up would be slow relative to demand, and the demand would be astronomically high and urgent.

Was it unreasonable then to assume that, just once, government would step up to the plate and come up with a workable plan to distribute the vaccine? Sadly, the answer is yes.

In Washington State, one is first directed to the “findyourphase” website. Here one registers, and answers questions relating to age, profession (health care worker, etc.), living circumstances, and so forth.

Once all questions have been answered, and the applicant has met the criteria of the group currently approved to receive the vaccine, one does not receive a confirmation number or any other reference. One is simply asked to take a screen shot or print the current screen. I did.

With this in hand, I went to my health care provider of more than 40 years. I filled out their questionnaire and the screen displays a message telling me that, while I am approved to receive the vaccine, they have no idea when this can be administered. No waiting list, no further communication, now or in the foreseeable future. Just silence.

No problem, I thought to myself, rather naively. The Washington State Department of Health has a website (www.doh.wa.gov) that has a link to all the vaccine locations, per county.

For Snohomish County it lists a few QFC stores, two Visiting Nurses Association locations, several Providence Health locations, and so on. About a dozen sites.

Not one of the sites has any appointments available.

Not one of the sites indicates when they will have appointments available.

Not one of the sites allows you to register and get in line for a future appointment.

Some of the sites have appointment links that are currently inoperable.

A few sites even stated that due to “unexpectedly high demand” they were unable to provide appointments. Unexpectedly high? Are they serious?

Some sites reset at 1:00 or 2:00 AM, and this lead friends of mine to sit in front of their computer all night, constantly refreshing their screens, in a desperate game of “Vaccine Whack-a-mole”.

Thanks to their incredible manual dexterity and the speed of their internet connection, they now have appointments for Tuesday. Bingo!

Another friend (age 91) was able to get an appointment, but his wife was not quite fast enough on the trigger and is now in limbo once again. “Good luck,” say the state and the county.

I fully understand that the demand is much greater than the supply during the ramp up phase of vaccine production, and I am certainly willing to patiently wait in line for my turn. The problem is: There is no line.

It is very difficult for me to understand why the state and the county have been unable to set up a system that allows those eligible to register, get a number, and then be contacted with a date and location to get a shot, whenever that is available.

There is no excuse for the current chaos and utter lack of any organizational system to vaccinate people.

Not sure how to set up such a system? A system that efficiently allocates available vaccine to locations and to eligible people?

No problem. All you had to do is ask any couple of 19-year-old Amazon interns to take a day or two and set that up for you.

Shame on you, Governor Inslee. Shame on you, County Executive Somers.

My fellow citizens and I deserve leadership and governance in this matter of life and death.

Jacob van de Rhoer

Edmonds