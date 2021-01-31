Letter to the editor: What is equity in policing?

Editor:

I will ask again, what is equity in policing? I was told the answers were in the report. After reading the whole report and doing some additional research, the report is nothing more than biased word salad.

So I ask again what is equity in policing? I can agree that idea of equity has some merit so long as the end result is equal and equitable “equality.” Got my own word salad going now. I have trouble with making policy based on skin color so that notion needs to go away. I can however get behind help/equity for poor people/communities regardless of color. A good example of equity in education would be to offer tutors for students that are falling behind regardless of color.

I encourage people to offer their examples of what equity looks like. Let’s start with the current topic of policing. We as a community need to get our head around this idea because it is obvious that our mayor and at least some of the council have it as a top priority and if we can’t come up with our own ideas/examples/positions and be able to express them then we will be stuck with the mayor’s vision. Which in my opinion many won’t be happy with.

Please share here or in a letter to the editor or directly to the mayor and council. I will start. A seat or seats at the table or in this case on the task force, which I think we already have, although I don’t know if there is a seat for the poor people. https://social-change.co.uk/blog/2019-03-29-equality-and-equity.

Jim Fairchild

Edmonds