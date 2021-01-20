Mayor announces he’s doing performance audit of police department

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said he has hired the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) to conduct a performance audit of the Edmonds Police Department, “to help assist our next police chief in leading our police department into the future.”
This audit, the mayor said in a news release, “will enable the person selected as our next chief to fully understand what the department – and more importantly the community – need and desire from police services in Edmonds.”
The mayor announced in a Facebook video last week that he has hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police, also based in Washington, D.C., to conduct the police chief search. The cost of the search or how it is being funded has not yet been disclosed. On Tuesday, we submitted a question to the mayor’s office about the cost of the audit, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not heard back.
According to the mayor’s news release, the audit will “do a deep dive into the police department’s service calls and responses, as well as look at all facets of policing and how they impact the community.”
These include:
- Conducting a data-driven forensic analysis to identify what is driving overtime, workloads and service demands and any potential gaps in patrol coverage.
- Identifying and recommending appropriate staffing and deployment levels for every operational and support function in the department.
- Examining the department’s organizational structure and culture, including the qualitative aspects of patrol.
- Performing gap analysis, including operational readiness, comparing the “as is” state of the department to the industry’s best practices.
- Recommending a management framework to ensure accountability and improved performance.
- Evaluating the implementation of community policing, in quantifiable and anecdotal terms, and identify improvement opportunities where appropriate.
“Resulting from this analysis, the study will create a short- and long-term strategic plan which will help the city to determine its future service levels, including performance management and the department’s basic ability to carry out its mission,” the news release said.
I think this is a good idea, given the criminal justice issues in the United States. I hope it is not seen as a negative, accusatory action but as proactive and positive.
Interesting, since you think this is good idea, what is the cost of the audit?
This is data driven analysis. I am interested in seeing both the baselines, the comparative benchmarks, and the goals. Hopefully the cost of the study will provide an ROI (both explicit and implicit) through increased value and community safety. This is a good thing.
What will be interesting is the editorial portion of the report, if there is any. Editorial portions tend to get elected officials in trouble. Sticking with data, on the other hand, that is fairly and accurately represented, with the detailed assumptions, is hard to argue with. Objectivity and subjectivity are the majority of the administration’s problems right now….
Still interested, and have asked repeated times for the cost – I do not want to have to do a FOIA – there are a million other things City Staff should be working on, and my guess is the contract is sitting on the Mayor’s desk with highlighted dollars on it. Maybe he will share that during the state of Edmonds webcast.