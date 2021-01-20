Mayor announces he’s doing performance audit of police department

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said he has hired the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) to conduct a performance audit of the Edmonds Police Department, “to help assist our next police chief in leading our police department into the future.”

This audit, the mayor said in a news release, “will enable the person selected as our next chief to fully understand what the department – and more importantly the community – need and desire from police services in Edmonds.”

The mayor announced in a Facebook video last week that he has hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police, also based in Washington, D.C., to conduct the police chief search. The cost of the search or how it is being funded has not yet been disclosed. On Tuesday, we submitted a question to the mayor’s office about the cost of the audit, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not heard back.

According to the mayor’s news release, the audit will “do a deep dive into the police department’s service calls and responses, as well as look at all facets of policing and how they impact the community.”

These include:

Conducting a data-driven forensic analysis to identify what is driving overtime, workloads and service demands and any potential gaps in patrol coverage.

Identifying and recommending appropriate staffing and deployment levels for every operational and support function in the department.

Examining the department’s organizational structure and culture, including the qualitative aspects of patrol.

Performing gap analysis, including operational readiness, comparing the “as is” state of the department to the industry’s best practices.

Recommending a management framework to ensure accountability and improved performance.

Evaluating the implementation of community policing, in quantifiable and anecdotal terms, and identify improvement opportunities where appropriate.

“Resulting from this analysis, the study will create a short- and long-term strategic plan which will help the city to determine its future service levels, including performance management and the department’s basic ability to carry out its mission,” the news release said.