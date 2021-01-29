Mayor’s Equity and Social Justice Task Force issues report on public safety, policing in Edmonds

The Edmonds Police Department needs to do a better job of working with — and understanding the needs of — communities of color and addressing the social services needs of its residents. Those were among the takeaways of a report from an Equity and Social Justice Task Force appointed last year by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson.
The task force report on Public Safety and Policing includes several findings and recommendations. The full report can be found at http://report.edmondswa.gov.
Among the task force’s findings:
- While the police department intentionally works to hire a more diverse force, it should have — but does not currently have — consistent, ongoing training in working with marginalized populations — specifically communities of color.
- The department has not sought out input or insights from the community at large when developing their plans for cultural assessments
- The department lacks insight into the perspectives and concerns that communities of color have about police.
- The department lacks training in community outreach and community engagement that would help police serve Edmonds residents. It was also evident, the task force said, that police don’t have training in dealing with the social services needs of citizens. Police are being asked to provide social services without adequate training, which makes it challenging for a social worker to follow up after the fact, the task force said.
- Many residents of color do not feel safe in Edmonds.
- Accountability and transparency are two terms that came up repeatedly throughout the task force process and there are differences in how the police and the community understand those terms as they relate to public safety.
The task force’s recommendations for the police department include:
- Community engagement training.
- Integration of social services, including training in the best use of a social services staff person.
- Establishing an implicit bias training program.
- Continued use of the task force in developing an ongoing equity work plan.
Nelson announced in June 2020 he was appointing the Equity and Social Justice Task Force “to help identify and correct issues of systemic and implicit bias within city operations in response to the aggressions and inequities perpetrated on African-Americans around the nation and in our region.” The task force began meeting in August 2020 to study equity-related issues within city government, and also had a goal of creating an Equity Toolkit and an Equity Work Plan for the city.
The task force’s first priority was police department practices as they relate to public safety/policing. According to the city’s announcement, the task force also wants to provide support and evaluate progress made on the police department recommendations.
The task force consists of 13 members, including a combination of civic and business community members, as well as representatives from regional equity and inclusion organizations.
Task force members are Richard Suico, Ann Jacobs, Patricia Valle, Charles Harvey Jr., Dedie Davis, Gian Rodrigues, Jeanne Misha Carter, Laura Johnson, Margaret Browne, Monet Bletson, Nicole Sumwall, Sandra Palmer and Yvette Sanchez.
Task force members declined to be interviewed about their work based on guidance to refer all media inquiries to the mayor’s office
Over the last six months, the task force has worked under the guidance of Bellevue-based Armstead Consulting, which specializes in equity and justice work. The consultant assisted the task force in providing information on best practices for this process, but the task force drove and completed the work, Nelson said.
The city paid Armstead $47,500 for its work from August 2020 to March 1, 2021.
“This report found problems in how we police and gives solutions to do a better job of supporting Black residents and other marginalized populations,” Nelson said. The mayor said he is sharing the report with the Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM), the Washington, D.C.-based firm he has hired to conduct a police performance audit, and the firm he has hired for a national police chief search — the International Association of Chiefs of Police — “to help inform expectations for our next police chief moving forward.”
“I want to thank the citizen task force members who dedicated themselves to help address equity and social justice issues facing our community,” Nelson added.
The Equity Toolkit included in the report provides a set of questions aimed at helping decision-makers focus on equity in both their processes and outcomes. The questions are designed to create a more inclusive perspective, drawing attention to how a decision may create the potential to affect marginalized groups, the city said.
Are task force meetings open to the public? I don’t recall seeing any agenda’s or minutes published on MEN for prior meetings. Also, does the Mayor have sole discretion in selecting task force members? There may be some good suggestions in the report (I’m not an expert on policing….probably like most of the task force members) but the Mayor appears to be now retaliating against the police department.
On a different note the contract with Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) to conduct a performance audit of the Edmonds Police Department is not to exceed $76, 180 and the contract with International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct the police chief search is not to exceed $46,800.
Isn’t it wonderful for Edmonds has so much extra cash laying around, even if still in the mist of a long pandemic, local stores and restaurants hurting, and so many people out of work?
This will be a long comment. There are very good recommendations in this report and I (my opinion) are some clear loaded language statements that are opinion (editorial) and not substantiated by facts. Police Organizations are some of the most widely measured groups under the highest degree of scrutiny in our Country. There is a clear and distinct reason for this. New approaches require a high degree of effort and focus. Both in the comments (the actual comments that the task force mentioned, not the summarized opinions in the beginning of the document) clearly show both lack of knowledge, clear understanding, and a very clear desire to engage more with the Police without fear and from a learning perspective. The police and judge also reflected this wantonness to do the same. I highly recommend that everyone take the time to read this article, or if you are unable to read in English, I am more than happy to download the document, translate it to your primary language, or even record a reading of it for the visually impaired. MEN can provide my email address, or you can find me on LinkedIn here – https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgebennett1971/ I will try to formulate these comments in 4 steps – and try to be as brief as possible. First, the assumptions and lens that the report was written in. Second, the positive takeaways from the report. Third, the negative implications that are made in this report without substantiation or concrete examples. Fourth, a quick personal summary. I encourage responses. Much like the report said, getting marginalized or under-represented communities and “over policed” communities involved in these discussions is highly valued by me. I cannot learn if I do not know. I understand that it is not the LGBTQX, Latino, POC, Disabled, or aging communities responsibility to take time to teach me.
First, the lens that this report was written from did not start with the question. “What are the core principles, values, and approach that the Edmonds Police Department that support and follow along with action”. It was written from the perspective (both by tone and narrative) that the Edmonds Police Department is doing many things wrong, or not doing them at all. Lens, as we all know, is extremely important. The report starts with and continues with only the items that the police department, founded in the authors opinion, not by data, is doing wrong.
Obviously it is extremely important and valuable for the lens to include all facets of the community. A few statements of fact that are not brought out in the report:
1. The Edmonds Police Force is by far the most diverse department in our City. This, in itself, shows the commitment of the police force to do the right thing for both safety, understanding, and inclusion. This was not mentioned in the report. It suggests a false narrative, based in a lack of concrete detail.
2. Edmonds base crime rate is 7% lower than the national average. Edmonds violent crime is 47% below the National Average. Edmonds Property Crime is at the national average. This speaks highly to an effective community engagement in reducing crime in our City. It does not speak to, unfortunately, the feelings or perceived disparity that exists in certain communities.
3. Leveraging the City Data Crime rate map, Edmonds is slightly higher than Mountlake Terrace and extreneky lower than Lynnwood. Furthermore, based on this data, the Northern Parts of the City (Perrinville North) have the lowest rates of crime, and the City Center south have the highest rates of crime. Unfortunately, Esperance (IMO an underserved community) and Ballinger have high rates of crime. See next post.
3. Continued. Studies show that higher traffic areas and major throughputs along major arteries tend to have higher rates of crime. Higher density in these areas, but studies, also show higher rates of crime. Assuming the “Bowl” is the safest place to live is a misnomer. 4. Within Edmonds, 88% of the arrests made were Caucasian. 2.7% were black. Edmonds population is 80.1% white and 1.6% black. This leaves a hole in the data that does not mention or represent the 8.0% Asian population or the Hispanic population (two or more races). There is a disparity, based on data that 91% of the arrests were for white and black persons. There is no description of what these arrests were for, and no data was presented to show the type of arrest (was it Domestic Violence or was it targeted arrests such as drug possession due to traffic stop, etc) Identifying the type of crime by Demographic shows how the arrest was made and how the perpetrator was identified. 5. There were four complaints to the Police Department last year. Two were internal. Perhaps this is an indication of a lack of comfort to make a complaint, and I would agree that calling can be intimidating (they do ask name, etc – and I have felt uncomfortable with some of this) but four complaints does not lend itself to data driven analysis. 6. There is a national and regional standard on bias training in the police force. To my knowledge, these standards are met. They may not be enough on the national or regional level to address disparity, community involvement, mental health, etc. That is a decision that we as a City must make. 7. The Interlocal Agreement with the City of Lynnwood governed the Social Worker. This ILA was cancelled or delayed, limiting access to the social worker.
8. Edmonds officers and executive leadership have participated in and have continued to learn from, events such as the South County CHART, the Forum on Policing and Policy, workshops (Verdant) on properly policing and assisting the mental health communities, and multiple other progressive organization workshops and policy development programs. These are facts that distort the lens of the report. Having some factual basis prior to writing an editorial report are the basis for sound decisions. These were omitted from the report. My second points, there are huge positives in this report. They should be taken to heart and leveraged by the Edmonds Police Department. 1. Community Policing is extremely important. The addition of community service officers who are unarmed with lethal weapons and in casual police uniforms would be of great assistance in any community. Specialized training on outreach, mental health, counseling, family and close partner domestic resolution, youth resolution would all be beneficial and show a more community based policing effort that seeks to build community engagement. 2. Mental Health and addiction issues are a challenge for every police force in the United States. Use of force is higher in mental health and addiction arrests. Both arrests present a challenge for the officers. Specialized units trained to handle mental health and addiction arrests could be a solution (a crisis management patrol). I am not sure if Edmonds has a unit of this nature. 3. Perception and community involvement is paramount. Ride alongs, increased visibility at public functions, additional public forums throughout the various communities would be a huge benefit to Edmonds. Specifically targeted topics via Town Hall or virtually would allow for residents to attend for a greater understanding on both sides. Please note, the Police cannot force residents to attend. Residents can force the police to be more community based.
My apologies – my last comment was 503 errored. I will pick up from where I left off.
4. Implicit bias training for the police force is always a better approach. Additional training in any area is a better approach. Any time a person or department has the ability to use lethal force, training is paramount. This does not imply this training is not happening in Edmonds, it is a statement that training can never be overstated.
5. Serving all of the Community is extremely important. It is a wonderful thing to have feedback that reflects the Edmonds community. Equity and Justice task forces do just that.
There are always improvements that can be made. Although this report is highly subjective and accusatory in nature, and the improvements are general in nature without proven programs for success, it is hard to argue with betterment.
The negative and misleading nature of this report is voluminous. There are major portions that are a misguided false narrative taken from the lens that Edmonds PD is doing the wrong things for the wrong reasons. The use of loaded ambiguos terminology clearly shows this. Here are the negatives that I see –
1. There is only 1 statistic listed in the report. This limits benchmarking and improvement measurement. This is typical in many holistic subjective editorials. It is also an unfair argument to present as fact.
2. Edmonds is perceived as bowl centric because the City Offices, the Courthouse and The Police Station are downtown. The City Administration, past and present, have the luxury of working in the most expensive part of the community. Highway 99 requires redevelopment. City Administration (current and previous) have ignored the opportunity to take action to spur the Highway 99 development, move to more underserved communities, and develop a Gateway to our town by moving the offices to that location. This study does not focus on this solution.
3. The use of the word Token is extremely subjective. The use of terms “uncomfortable body language” are highly subjective, and unless noted by a professional, are here say. There was no follow up with the Detective who was marginalized by being called a “token”.
4. Gaslighting is an ambiguous and undefinable term that is a personal perception term. It cannot be measured, defined, or even explained consistently across social activist groups.
5. There is a famous commercial that uses the approach of population bias to make statements of fact that are misleading. This report reflects clear population bias. Five officers were interviewed. Much like “4 out of 5 Dentists recommend Trident” is ambigous (how many did they interview, was this all the dentists, or did theyt just pick 4)
5. (cont) I am 100% sure that the entire Police Department of Edmonds would be willing to answer any survey questions. I am also 100% sure that a larger population of the CIty of Edmonds (both in marginalized groups and other) would be willing to provide perceptions and feedback. The report suffers from a statement of fact with heavy population bias.
6. There is no plan of action from this report that is easily understood, clearly executable, and holds the City to both a fiscally measurable and socially measurable standard. I can say I need to lose weight. That does not hold me to a standard to show improvement or explain how I will do it. Take for instance the report mentioned in the report – The City of Beaverton. It can be found here – https://www.beavertonoregon.gov/DocumentCenter/View/27768/Diversity-Equity-and-Inclusion-Plan-2019-Update
This plan is a CITYWIDE study. It clearly shows that it is an entire city effort, encompassing every facet of the City, based in clear facts. Perhaps the City should take a holistic approach versus “cherry picking” departmentally areas that get the greatest political traffic.
In conclusion, this is why I have a very difficult time with Mayor Nelson and certain members of Council. We hear a lot of stuff. What we hear is misleading. What we see is not measurable. What we see is not inclusive and does not reflect an unbiased study.
I ask the Mayor and Council to set benchmarks, set measurable goals, provide real statistics, and manage to those statistics. With the current Mayor, this will not happen. It is easier to say that we are a bad city than it is to demonstrate where we are a bad city, and then fix it.
Searching out answers in a vacuum, pardon the pun, suck.