Monday Sounder commuter train service canceled due to mudslide

Sound Transit said Sunday that its Sounder north line commuter train service has been canceled for Monday, Jan. 4, due to a mudslide located between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations. If there are no additional events, Sounder north line service is expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 5.

As an alternative, passengers may take regularly scheduled Community Transit Route 416 bus service from Edmonds to Seattle, leaving from Edmonds Station Bay 2 at 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:34 a.m., 6:55 am. and 7:42 a.m.