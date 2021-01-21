My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 20, 2021

My Edmonds News Presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Two bills on child welfare earned a public hearing at the Jan. 20 House Children, Youth & Families Committee. House Bill 1194 focuses on parent-child visitation rights and House Bill 1227 focuses on family rights when responding to abuse or neglect allegations. Both bills are sponsored by 21st District Rep.Lillian Ortiz-Self and 32nd District Rep. Lauren Davis.

You can use the online state legislative finder to find your legislative district and lawmaker, so you can comment on these bills.