My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 26, 2021 – Winery workforce, temporary staffing

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the House Commerce & Gaming Committee held a public hearing on House Bill 1289. The legislation would reimagine the certification for the development of winery workforce, and also includes distilleries. The House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee gave House Bill 1206 a public hearing. Sponsored by Reps. Lauren Davis (32nd District) and Lillian Ortiz-Self (21st District), the legislation would establish specific workplace standards for staffing agencies and worksite employees regarding training, assessing hazards and information sharing.
