My Edmonds News presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee gave House Bill 1320 a public hearing. The legislation, sponsored by 21st District Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self, along with 32nd District Rep. Lauren Davis, focuses on overhauling the effectiveness and accessibility of civil protection orders.