Neverending Bookshop’s Annie Carl to speak at Jan. 28 Friends of Edmonds Library meeting

The Friends of the Edmonds Library will host a conversation with Annie Carl, owner of Perrinville’s The Neverending Bookshop , onThursday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

This meeting will be held via Zoom. Register here to have the meeting link sent directly to you. You can also register for this event directly from the events calendar

Carl will be discussing why she decided to brand The Neverending Bookshop as a feminist, activist, genre bookstore. She will also discuss bookselling as activism and what that means in the independent bookstore industry.