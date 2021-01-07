New board members sworn in for Edmonds Waterfront Center

Five new members have joined the Edmonds (Senior) Waterfront Center board. Members sworn in on Wednesday included Haifa Alhussieni, Karen Barnes, Michael Carter, Lillyan Hendershot, and Karen Shiveley. “We could not be more thrilled with this new slate of board members,” said Board President Gary Haakenson. “We continue to strengthen our board as we start an exciting new chapter as the Edmonds Waterfront Center.”

The new board members will each serve a three-year term.

Haifa Alhussieni and her husband Nabil own the Café Louvre, where — in addition to offering coffee, pastries and sandwiches — they support local poetry, art and music groups. Alhussieni also serves on the Inclusion and Accessibility Committee of the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Karen Barnes has had a career in business, technology and finance. She currently serves as the treasurer for the Edmonds Food Bank, volunteers at numerous local nonprofits, and is an active member of Rotary.

Michael Carter has been a senior executive and consultant in hospital systems throughout the country. He is a former CEO for Stevens Hospital and led the transition to Swedish Edmonds and the formation of the Verdant Health Commission.

Lillyan Hendershot and her husband Tim own the Branding Iron, located near the Edmonds waterfront, where they provide print media, web design and business branding. Hendershot also volunteers for the Edmonds Chamber as Foundation chair and Ambassador chair and assists with community events.

Karen Shiveley has had a broad career in both business and nonprofits. She has worked in sales and public relations as a broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Four other board members are leaving because they have fulfilled their term limits of six years. They include Tony de Sam Lazaro, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Cheryl Reagan, and Bob Rinehart.

The new Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has been built on the same site as the Edmonds Senior Center (ESC), and will operate as a multi-generational activity Center, serving a much larger demographic in an expanded timeframe. At the Edmonds Waterfront Center, ESC will offer programs focused on seniors Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. The City of Edmonds Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will offer programs Monday-Thursday from 4-10 p.m. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact Daniel Johnson at daniel.johnson@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or 206-293-4823.