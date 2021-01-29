Nine from Edmonds-Woodway, one from Meadowdale among students honored by Washington Music Educators Association

Nearly a dozen Edmonds School District student musicians will join others across Washington who will participate in one of the 2021 WMEA All-State and All-Northwest performing groups.

These WMEA All-State musicians were selected through auditions to participate in the event, which is sponsored by the Washington Music Educators Association.

“We had far fewer students audition this year than normal, but it’s great to see these outstanding students recognized,” said Scott Barnes, the district’s manager of visual and performing arts.

Of the 11 students selected to participate, nine are from Edmonds-Woodway High School, one was from Meadowdale High School and one was from Brier Terrace Middle School.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that these students put into their area of passion,” said EWHS Band Director Jake Bergevin said of the nine EWHS honorees. “The pandemic has tested all of us in many ways and I admire these students that keep striving and using the lockdown to further develop their skills which make our community a more beautiful place.”

Meadowdale High School bassoon player Charlotte Appel was also selected, and Meadowdale Band Director Robert Rutherford, Appel is an exemplary musician.

“She’s worked diligently against enormous odds to reach this point in her musical career, and will certainly continue to grow as she reaches for new and exciting opportunities like this one,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her, and look forward to cheering her on at this event.”

Many professional musicians have credited their All-State experience as crucial in their decision to pursue music as a career. Well-known Washingtonians who have participated in past years’ WMEA All-State groups include The Seattle Post-Intelligencer Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist David Horsey, 2008 National Teacher of the Year Andrea Peterson, and jazz saxophonist Kenny G.

Below are all of the students who were selected for 2021 All-Northwest, or 2021 All-State Honor groups:

Honor Group Name Instrument School Director 2021 All-NW Band Taneli Freeman Clarinet EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Band Shinhyun Kim Percussion EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Jazz Band Taneli Freeman Alto Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Jazz Band Alexander Aaby Bari Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-NW Jazz Band Nahome Yohannes Tenor Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin

Honor Group Name Instrument School Director 2021 All-State Band Talli Kimani Alto Sax EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-State Band Nahum Cortezzo Trumpet EWHS Jake Bergevin 2021 All-State Orchestra Braunte Beeks Viola EWHS Brittany Newell 2022 All-State Orchestra Sophia McCann Violin EWHS Brittany Newell 2021 All-State Band Charlotte Appel Bassoon MDHS Robert Rutherford

Honor Group Name Instrument School Director Jr. All-State Band Sean Stapleton Trumpet BTMS Angela Zumbo

