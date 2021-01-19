Reader view: A way to put that extra $600 to good use

Right about now, most of us are getting $600 or more from the government. We didn’t ask for it and many of us don’t really need it. You may have thought that it should have gone instead to people to whom $600 could make a real difference.

So, what can we do to get that money to individuals or groups struggling to stay afloat ?

Who are these people? How do we find them?

We, The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers, are good at that. Every year, for the past 25 years, we have given away tens of thousands of dollars to causes serving people in need, including, among others:

Edmonds Boys & Girls Club

Clothes for Kids

Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds Schools-student meals

Washington Kids in Transition

Student music programs

Nourishing Network

Scholarships

We Rotarians have already committed to this campaign and we believe there are many more of you with the same view of the stimulus who would like to help us help others. When you pass your stimulus payment along to the Daybreakers Foundation, it will go to fund some of the most pressing needs in what has literally become a World of Want. All it will take is a couple of moments of your time and it won’t cost you a dime; it will all come from the misdirected money that the government gave you.

Right now—before you use that $600 for something far less worthy—go to our website daybreakersrotary.com and click on the Donate button. Then just follow the prompts.

Thanks.

P.S. If you prefer to send a check, send it to Daybreakers Treasurer, P.O. Box 1584, Edmonds WA 98020. (and by the way, our foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, making donations tax deductible.)

— By Mike Denton