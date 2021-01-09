Registration open for Edmonds Parks and Recreation virtual winter classes

The City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has released its virtual class lineup for the winter 2021 season, which will operate from January through March. There is a variety of classes for youth, adults, and families including writing, music, yoga and fitness.

Explore the online catalog to learn more about classes, current activities and some of the work that has been taking place at the Frances Anderson Center while it has been closed.

The digital catalog can be found on the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services website: Edmonds Classes and Programs.

The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department has partnered with the Edmonds Senior Center to offer programming in the new Waterfront Center. Classes are scheduled to start in April and will be featured in the upcoming Spring digital catalog. You are invited to share your ideas for classes you would like to see offered here: Edmonds Class Ideas.

If you are interested in teaching a class contact the Recreation staff here: Edmonds Instructor Proposal.

As a reminder, all parks, trails and open space remain open. The department reminds residents to “recreate responsibility” and to follow@EdmondsRecZone on Facebook and @EdmondsRecZone for the most up-to-date information.