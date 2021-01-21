Restaurant News: Thursday treat — Triton Taste food truck comes to downtown Edmonds

Are your New Year’s resolutions for better eating falling a bit short? Help is here…or rather it is “there”…on a food truck parked at 4th and Dayton on Thursdays, during the winter quarter at Edmonds College.

Many of us made resolutions to eat better, eschew high-fat meats, try out healthier vegetarian fare, and of course support our local restaurant community.

The staff and students at Edmonds Community College Culinary department are here, or rather are there… with tempting dishes to purchase at off the truck, or order for takeout at the Café on Campus.

Look for the Triton Taste’s blue truck ( insert photo collage here?) in the parking lot of Fourth and Dayton on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many of the items on menu are chock-full of sandwiches, soups and snacks that are good for us.

I’m here to tell you they have chocolate chip cookies that are totally vegan, and I put them to the taste test with my two guys at home — they swore they tasted butter, and eggs too.

You can’t call them on the phone, or order online — their process is “old school” in that one must walk up to the truck and order. They do not take cash, only cards, which is a COVID safety thing.

You can find the Food Truck on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdmondsCulinaryArts.

Menu for Jan. 21 (4th and Dayton, Edmonds) 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

BBQ Jackfruit Sliders — Spicy slaw, and mayo, on brioche buns.- these are vegetarian too! My hubby, a non-meat eater, picked through his portion. Nary a shred of pork did he find.

Breakfast Sandwich — A perfectly good choice for the noon hour, just saying… Egg, caramelized onions, spinach, tomato jam, garlic mayo, house-made English muffin, veggie sausage patty. The Edmonds Community College Café bakes many of their breads and rolls used on menu items, in house, more about that part in a moment.

Tomato Soup, cup or bowl — Last but certainly not least, today’s soup is tomato. Again no dairy in the soup, but sure didn’t miss it, with all the rich chunks of tomato, broth and seasoning. Three spoons made very short work of a generous bowl’s serving. A great pairing with this next item…

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich — Beecher’s cheese, Tillamook sharp cheddar, Italian bread and tomato jam… we added caramelized grilled onions, which paired well with that melty cheese.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich — Pepper jack cheese, slaw, spicy mayo. The only item on the menu that contained an animal protein was the jerk chicken sandwich. Generous chunks of chicken were tucked into a toasty bun, with plantains, pepper jack cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers and moistened with a spicy mayo.

Add on items — to up the flavor even more: caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, Mama Lil’s, or peanut butter.

Dessert? Well about those chocolate chip cookies — totally vegan, they taste almost too good to be true. Thick, chewy chocolate oozes out of every bite.

Edmonds Culinary Café on the Edmonds College campus has a menu of food to go, because just like all other restaurants, one cannot dine inside — usually offered on Wednesdays and/or Thursdays each week. Learn more at www.edmonds.edu/foodservices/menu.html#menu. Cafe orders should be called into 425-640-1405. (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday)

When you get them on the phone, ask if they have any extra bread, cookies or other desserts, and if they do, order them! Trust me on this, you will not be disappointed.

Here’s a peek at the College Café’s menu-

Pozole — A classic Mexican stew of pork, hominy, cabbage, tortilla strips, radish, lime, cilantro.

Vegetarian Chili — A spicy assortment of beans is topped with grated cheese, green onion, lime, and cilantro. Accompanied by a cornmeal muffin, which is perfect to sop up the last of the liquor in the bowl.

Quinoa Salad — Pops of flavor from red peppers, snap peas, cucumber, arugula, mint, and accented by a lemon vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad — Spinach, goat cheese, pecans.

One can order a single portion or a larger dinner-sized portion on any of the above, which is plenty for two.

Add a “protein” to any of these items: Grilled salmon or pan-roasted chicken

Are burgers more to your taste? Try out the Café’s Cheeseburger — grilled onions, pickled peppers, aïoli, tomato jam, and lettuce top the grilled beef patty. Or do a vegetarian version. You won’t miss the meat in the Black Bean Burger — grilled onions, pickled peppers, aïoli, tomato jam, and lettuce on a toasty bun

Not too soon to be thinking about a treat for that special person next month. Febr. 14 is only three weeks away…

Bar Dojo posted photos on their Facebook page that made yours truly salivate. Hope they inspire you too.

Buy local! Edmonds eateries restaurants’ support local ingredients on menu, because they’re all in this together.

I have mention in past articles the cardamom buns from the Cottage at Blue Ridge are offered up at Walnut Street Coffee. And at Jaiiya Café, the Cottage’s sourdough toast graces several menu choices.

Restaurant News learned of new dishes offered at Kelnero. Enjoy a new riff on an old favorite: Sun-Dried Tomato & Burrata served with toasted sourdough slices from The Cottage at Blue Ridge and warmed sun-dried tomato spread. Another to try soon — Beet Toast: puréed golden beets, butter, and vache cheese, spread over toasted “Cottage” sourdough with OlyKraut and a squash blossom garnish. Hmmm… one of each on my next “to go” order?

Button Up Your Overcoat…a tune that we hear from many of our local establishments as they create safe outdoor space for diners…

–By Kathy Passag e

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.