Save the date: St. Alban’s Church schedules drive-thru food drive Feb. 6

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold another “drive thru” food drive for the local community on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church has held several successful drives last year in support of local food banks and plans to continue these events in 2021.

Lee Forsberg, one of the organizers of the drives and a member of the congregation at St. Alban’s, said that he believed that more than half of the people who stop by to drop off food and cash donations are usually members of the surrounding community and not necessarily St. Alban’s members. He noted that the support of people from of South Snohomish County and North King County continues to be an important part of the church’s food drive events.

Food drive organizers recommend that people bring non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks can also be made, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will be observing full COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also asked to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.