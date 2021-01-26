Scene in Edmonds: Salish Sea Brewing donates to Edmonds Museum

In what has become an annual tradition, Edmonds’ Salish Sea Brewing donated a check matching — and slightly exceeding, by $2 — the Edmonds Uplift Society’s $500 donation to the Edmonds Historical Museum. The Uplift Society usually donates its money in connection with the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge at Brackett’s Landing, but made a separate donation even though the Plunge was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a friendly competition, Salish Sea Brewing has routinely been adding a bit more to its donation to “exceed” the Uplift Society’s contribution.

“The support from the community over the past year has been humbling,” said Edmonds Historical Museum Director Katie Kelly. “We are honored by the generous spirit of these two businesses, and the many others, who have continued to support us over the years.”