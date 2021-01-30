Scene in Edmonds: Sea life

Photographer Janine Harles was watching a seal on the beach Friday afternoon when she looked up and saw transient orcas just off of the Edmonds Fishing Pier.
That is good news. The transient Orcas eat seals and sea lions that have over populated waters from Canada to into the Columbia River and its tributaries. Maybe they can teach the southern resident Orcas how to hunt and eat pedipods.