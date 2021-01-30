Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird to keynote 3rd annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event

Edmonds International Women’s Day 2021 has announced speakers for its virtual keynote session on Monday, March 8, and they include Sue Bird of the four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm and Storm co-owner Dawn Trudeau.

With the theme #ChooseToChallenge, the third annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event will be held virtually over the course of two days. Sessions on Sunday, March 7 will feature local speakers on the topics of education, mental health, and philanthropy & volunteerism. There will also be a Hall of Heroines session where women from the sports world, education and public safety will interact with girls and youth.

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, who is spearheading the event, said the #ChooseToChallenge theme is a direct connection to what is happening and top of mind for many Edmonds community members.

“The Seattle Storm has been an Edmonds International Women’s Day partner since its inception in 2019,” Crank said. “I’m beyond excited to have Sue and Dawn join us for a special session. Both of their careers and experiences speak directly to the #ChooseToChallenge theme.”

“If you’ve viewed any of the Black in Edmonds series this year, you have an idea of the style and varied points of view I want to bring,” Crank continued, “and we’re going to do it in a way that sparks differences of opinion but with civility and respect. In effect, we will also ‘choose to challenge’ how we can better communicate with each another as a community.”

Crank will be reaching out for event sponsorship to help underwrite the free two-day event. “It’s important to me to keep this event accessible to all members of our community, especially in this economic downturn many of our family, friends and neighbors are experiencing,” she said. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 to cover speaker and technical expenses.” Anyone interested in sponsoring can view the sponsorship packet here.

International Women’s Day March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom’s Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women’s equality.