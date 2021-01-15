Snohomish County to remain in Phase 1 of state recovery plan next week

Based on new regional data published by the Washington State Department of Health, Snohomish County will remain in Phase 1 for the week begin Jan. 18.

That’s the word from the Snohomish County Health District, which said in a Friday announcement that the Puget Sound Region continues to meet three of the four criteria laid out in the Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee. The reported metrics for the Puget Sound Region published Jan. 15 are as follows:

– A region must have a 10 percent or greater decrease in the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 population in most recent 14-day period measured compared to the prior 14-day period. The Puget Sound Region had a 13% decrease from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 compared to Dec. 6 through Dec. 19, meeting the target.

– There must be a 10% or greater decrease in the rate of new COVID hospital admission rates per 100,000 in most recent 14-day period measured compared to the prior 14-day period. The Puget Sound Region had a 3% decrease from Dec. 27 through Jan. 9 compared to Dec. 13 through Dec. 26, which does not meet the target.

– Test positivity should be less than 10% for the most recent seven-day period measured. The Puget Sound Region had a 7% test positivity for Dec. 20 through Dec. 26, which does meet the target.

– Total ICU occupancy within a region must be less than 90% for the most recent seven-day period measured. The Puget Sound Region continued to meet this metric with 85% occupancy for Jan. 3 through Jan. 9.

The DOH compiles updated data by region every Friday. Regions that meet all four criteria above are eligible to move to Phase 2 on the following Monday. The Snohomish Health District will publish an updated snapshot on Tuesday with data comparisons specific to Snohomish County.

The DOH and coronavirus.wa.gov data dashboards will continue to be available online. Additional data regarding the new criteria for the Roadmap to Recovery will be provided separately for the near term. The risk assessment dashboards will be revised in the future, but there should be no break in the availability of COVID-19 data, the Snohomish Health District said.