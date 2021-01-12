South County Fire Board elects Urban as chair, Teofilak as vice chair for 2021

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners unanimously elected Greg Urban to serve as Board Chair and Chris Teofilak to serve as Vice Chair for 2021.

Urban and Teofilak both were elected to the seven-member board in 2019 and took office a year ago. Urban is the president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Teofilak is a certified financial planner.

“I look forward to continuing the momentum and great work the commission and South County Fire staff have achieved over the last year.” Urban said. “The way our fire authority and first responders rose to all the challenges of 2020 is so inspiring. I am very proud to represent our community as chair of the Commission and to serve alongside so many dedicated volunteers and professionals who keep us safe.”

The Board of Commissioners is responsible for defining the fire authority’s long-term vision, approving the budget and adopting policies to be implemented by administrative staff. Board meetings take place on the first, second and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., and are currently being held remotely using Zoom conferencing. All meetings are open to the public. Login information, agendas, minutes and meeting videos are available online at www.southsnofire.org/meetings.

South County Fire serves more than 250,000 residents in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.