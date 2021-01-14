South County Fire responds to early morning blaze in abandoned home

A cause has not yet been determined for an early Thursday morning fire in an abandoned house in the 8800 block of 232nd Place Southwest, off Edmonds Way. There were no injuries.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said that crews were called to the fire — located in unincorporated Esperance — at 1:07 a.m. Thursday. Edmonds Way was closed for several hours because firefighters needed to run hose lines across the roadway, she said.

While fighting the blaze, crews had to use chainsaws to cut through vegetation growing outside the house, Hynes said. It took about two hours to get the fire under control, with crews from Shoreline Fire Department assisting.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.