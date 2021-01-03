Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu week of Jan. 4

Menu week of Jan. 4:
Fresh from the truck entrees:
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95
** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95
** Cubano Sandwich – mojo pork loin, ham, pickles, mustard sauce, swiss cheese on a toasted roll served with choice of side … $11.95
** Southwest Quesadilla – black bean, corn, red peppers, cilantro, salsa roja with spicy sour cream on a spinach tortilla served with choice of side…. $10.95….with chicken $12.95
** Beef & Lamb Gyro – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95
** Avocado Burger – bacon, lettuce, tomato, brie dressing on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95
** Nicoise Salad – romaine, tomato, calamata olives, green beans, potatoes, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette …$10.95…. with lemon chicken $13.95
** Split Pea & Ham Soup – served with pita … $6.95
** Peppermint Brownie – crushed peppermint ….$3.50
NEW ITEMS FOR Take ‘n Bake Frozen Meals:
** Polpettone (keto) – meatloaf stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, calamata olives served with roasted cauliflower … $12
** Red Curry Pork – snow peas, bamboo shoots, peppers, mushrooms, lemongrass rice … $10
** Chicken Burrito –shredded cilantro lime chicken, black beans, rice, peppers in a flour tortilla topped with mild red sauce and cheddar cheese … $10
** Chicken Alfredo (keto) – zucchini noodles, artichoke hearts, garlic cream sauce, parmesan cheese … $12
** Teriyaki Salmon Cakes – five spice sticky rice, sauteed vegetables …. $16
Truck Locations:
Monday – Seaview, Edmonds 5-5:30 p.m.
Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds 6-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday – Esperance, Edmonds 5-6 p.m.
Locations and online ordering links available at: