Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu week of Jan. 4

Menu week of Jan. 4: Menu week of Jan. 4:

Fresh from the truck entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95

** Cubano Sandwich – mojo pork loin, ham, pickles, mustard sauce, swiss cheese on a toasted roll served with choice of side … $11.95

** Southwest Quesadilla – black bean, corn, red peppers, cilantro, salsa roja with spicy sour cream on a spinach tortilla served with choice of side…. $10.95….with chicken $12.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95

** Avocado Burger – bacon, lettuce, tomato, brie dressing on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Nicoise Salad – romaine, tomato, calamata olives, green beans, potatoes, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette …$10.95…. with lemon chicken $13.95

** Split Pea & Ham Soup – served with pita … $6.95

** Peppermint Brownie – crushed peppermint ….$3.50

NEW ITEMS FOR Take ‘n Bake Frozen Meals:

** Polpettone (keto) – meatloaf stuffed with mozzarella, spinach, calamata olives served with roasted cauliflower … $12

** Red Curry Pork – snow peas, bamboo shoots, peppers, mushrooms, lemongrass rice … $10

** Chicken Burrito –shredded cilantro lime chicken, black beans, rice, peppers in a flour tortilla topped with mild red sauce and cheddar cheese … $10

** Chicken Alfredo (keto) – zucchini noodles, artichoke hearts, garlic cream sauce, parmesan cheese … $12

** Teriyaki Salmon Cakes – five spice sticky rice, sauteed vegetables …. $16

Truck Locations:

Monday – Seaview, Edmonds 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds 6-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday – Esperance, Edmonds 5-6 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at: