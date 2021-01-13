Sponsor spotlight: Souvana makes it easy to save family memories

Thanksgiving and Christmas makes us think about family and friends. Because we have not been able to get together and have had Zoom gatherings, etc., in a sense we have become closer. Somehow the common “enemy” has forged our ties into stronger stuff!

A conversation with a friend revealed he was feeling equally pensive and nostalgic. He said that he had always wanted to ask his parents about his family story and just never did. He would always think about it when the holiday season was upon them and because he had not been prepared, he postponed it until “next time.” He was always going to call them, meet with them, he had so many questions to ask. Then suddenly it was too late.

Souvana is a company with a most interesting product You might not have come across it because it has not existed before and you would not be searching for it. The name combines the SOUvenirs of memory and the nirVANA of joy!). Souvana enables you to capture personal family histories, memories and stories never to be lost – a video/oral legacy in digital format.

In a uniquely structured session, Souvana’s hosts know what questions to ask, how to put their clients at ease and produce this family treasure in a caring and relaxed way. Imagine hearing your grandmother telling stories of her life and seeing her face, her expressions, her personality and being able to pass that along to your children.

Future generations might recognize gestures or tones of themselves in the video – if you already have a written family tree, this is its perfect companion. What was life like for their ancestors? How did world events affect their lives? They’ll discover these things and pass down this history in an easy-to-use format that takes up a tiny space on a shelf, yet produces a huge impact on the flat screen!

As time ticks by, memories flicker and disappear. If you want to preserve your family story, visit www.souvana.com to learn more.