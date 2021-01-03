Team effort by Ebb Tide residents, offshore crew free stranded boat from Edmonds beach

Sunday morning’s 8:30 a.m. high tide provided the window of opportunity, and a group of at least a dozen Edmonds’ Ebb Tide condominium residents banded together in a steady rain to assist Captain Dan McGlasson’s marine towing crew in removing the 35-foot Chris Craft that washed up on the beach in front of their homes last week.

First step was running a tow line from the stranded cabin cruiser to McGlasson’s inboard diesel sailboat anchored approximately 200 yards offshore. When the initial line proved too short, two stalwart souls in kayaks paddled out to meet halfway and secure a second line to the first.

With the two boats securely connected, McGlasson’s crew powered up the diesel, put some purchase on the line, and the Ebb Tide residents — many wading waist deep in the water, — joined in an heroic effort to push, pry and otherwise free the stranded craft from the beach.

A cheer went up when it finally floated free, and made its way under tow off the beach and out into Puget Sound.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel