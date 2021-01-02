Thanks to all those who helped save the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

In July, Edmonds residents were asked to help save the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which was facing an uncertain future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber is proud to report that through its Edmonds Kind of Hero campaign, more than 600 people gave gifts ranging from $2 to $10,000 — coming up with $107,000 to save the chamber and the myriad community events it sponsors, from the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July to the Classic Car Show to the Holiday Tree Lighting.

“Because of you, we will have a Chamber of Commerce in Edmonds in 2021,” the chamber said in a graphic that includes the names of all 600 donors, seen below: